Euro trades at 4.6587 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65871 US dollar USD 3.94971 Swiss franc CHF 4.01391 British pound GBP 5.2940100 Japanese yen JPY 3.58671 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23561 Russian rouble RUB 0.06301 new Turkish lira TRY 0.86821 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61681 gram of gold XAU 164.87181 SDR XDR 5.6117The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.