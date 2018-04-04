Euro trades at 4.6598 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65981 US dollar USD 3.79091 Swiss franc CHF 3.95891 British pound GBP 5.3301100 Japanese yen JPY 3.57251 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23081 Russian rouble RUB 0.06551 new Turkish lira TRY 0.94451 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60161 gram of gold XAU 163.77211 SDR XDR 5.5055The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES .