Euro trades at 4.6618 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66181 US dollar USD 4.01621 Swiss franc CHF 4.02901 British pound GBP 5.3339100 Japanese yen JPY 3.63371 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23541 Russian rouble RUB 0.06401 new Turkish lira TRY 0.84761 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62561 gram of gold XAU 167.86671 SDR XDR 5.6696The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.