Euro trades at 4.6656 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66561 US dollar USD 3.94621 Swiss franc CHF 4.01291 British pound GBP 5.3012100 Japanese yen JPY 3.58881 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23691 Russian rouble RUB 0.06351 new Turkish lira TRY 0.85031 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61741 gram of gold XAU 165.62221 SDR XDR 5.6139The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.