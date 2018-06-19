Euro trades at 4.6660 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66601 US dollar USD 4.03481 Swiss franc CHF 4.04671 British pound GBP 5.3083100 Japanese yen JPY 3.66381 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23981 Russian rouble RUB 0.06351 new Turkish lira TRY 0.84851 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62341 gram of gold XAU 165.06261 SDR XDR 5.6813The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.