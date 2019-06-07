Euro trades at 4.7190 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.71831 US dollar USD 4.18871 Swiss franc CHF 4.21211 British pound GBP 5.3310100 Japanese yen JPY 3.85851 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23171 Russian rouble RUB 0.06441 new Turkish lira TRY 0.71771 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60621 gram of gold XAU 179.64861 SDR XDR 5.7989The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.