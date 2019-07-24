Euro trades at 4.7194 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.71941 US dollar USD 4.23681 Swiss franc CHF 4.29921 British pound GBP 5.2884100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92161 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24091 Russian rouble RUB 0.06721 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74061 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61621 gram of gold XAU 194.32041 SDR XDR 5.8411The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.