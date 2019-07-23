Euro trades at 4.7204 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72041 US dollar USD 4.22311 Swiss franc CHF 4.28801 British pound GBP 5.2539100 Japanese yen JPY 3.90281 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23971 Russian rouble RUB 0.06681 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74251 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61391 gram of gold XAU 192.56471 SDR XDR 5.8261The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.