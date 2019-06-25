Euro trades at 4.7205 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72051 US dollar USD 4.14841 Swiss franc CHF 4.25061 British pound GBP 5.2885100 Japanese yen JPY 3.87371 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22761 Russian rouble RUB 0.06611 new Turkish lira TRY 0.71291 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60281 gram of gold XAU 190.52221 SDR XDR 5.7708The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.