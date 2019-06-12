Euro trades at 4.7229 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72291 US dollar USD 4.16961 Swiss franc CHF 4.20431 British pound GBP 5.3108100 Japanese yen JPY 3.85171 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23081 Russian rouble RUB 0.06441 new Turkish lira TRY 0.71821 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60261 gram of gold XAU 179.28531 SDR XDR 5.7832The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES