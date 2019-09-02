Euro trades at 4.7230

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72301 US dollar USD 4.30891 Swiss franc CHF 4.34521 British pound GBP 5.2067100 Japanese yen JPY 4.05181 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24061 Russian rouble RUB 0.06461 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74011 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60081 gram of gold XAU 211.23421 SDR XDR 5.8774The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES