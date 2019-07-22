Euro trades at 4.7231 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72311 US dollar USD 4.21031 Swiss franc CHF 4.28611 British pound GBP 5.2496100 Japanese yen JPY 3.90271 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23921 Russian rouble RUB 0.06681 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74271 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61191 gram of gold XAU 192.95801 SDR XDR 5.8173The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.