Euro trades at 4.7240 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

1 Euro EUR 4.72401 US dollar USD 4.18631 Swiss franc CHF 4.24381 British pound GBP 5.2641100 Japanese yen JPY 3.88341 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23201 Russian rouble RUB 0.06601 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74571 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60921 gram of gold XAU 190.47511 SDR XDR 5.7998The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.