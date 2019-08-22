Euro trades at 4.7260 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72601 US dollar USD 4.26521 Swiss franc CHF 4.33961 British pound GBP 5.1738100 Japanese yen JPY 4.00971 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23921 Russian rouble RUB 0.06501 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73881 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60151 gram of gold XAU 205.25941 SDR XDR 5.8459The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.