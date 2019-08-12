Euro trades at 4.7265 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72651 US dollar USD 4.22651 Swiss franc CHF 4.34281 British pound GBP 5.1009100 Japanese yen JPY 4.01841 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23981 Russian rouble RUB 0.06451 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76171 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59891 gram of gold XAU 204.40581 SDR XDR 5.8158The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.