Euro trades at 4.7270 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72701 US dollar USD 4.21731 Swiss franc CHF 4.35431 British pound GBP 5.0921100 Japanese yen JPY 4.01151 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24061 Russian rouble RUB 0.06431 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75091 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59671 gram of gold XAU 207.42671 SDR XDR 5.8068The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.