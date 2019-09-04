Euro trades at 4.7272 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72721 US dollar USD 4.29261 Swiss franc CHF 4.35711 British pound GBP 5.2249100 Japanese yen JPY 4.04171 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24311 Russian rouble RUB 0.06461 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75661 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60041 gram of gold XAU 212.37041 SDR XDR 5.8695The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES