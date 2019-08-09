Euro trades at 4.7273 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72731 US dollar USD 4.21841 Swiss franc CHF 4.33761 British pound GBP 5.1081100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98581 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23871 Russian rouble RUB 0.06451 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76661 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59771 gram of gold XAU 203.88261 SDR XDR 5.8067The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.