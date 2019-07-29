Euro trades at 4.7278 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72781 US dollar USD 4.24931 Swiss franc CHF 4.28731 British pound GBP 5.2441100 Japanese yen JPY 3.91161 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24101 Russian rouble RUB 0.06691 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75401 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61651 gram of gold XAU 193.84321 SDR XDR 5.8469The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.