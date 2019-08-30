Euro trades at 4.7294

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72941 US dollar USD 4.28271 Swiss franc CHF 4.33231 British pound GBP 5.2212100 Japanese yen JPY 4.02551 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23951 Russian rouble RUB 0.06451 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73421 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59911 gram of gold XAU 210.19301 SDR XDR 5.8610The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.