Euro trades at 4.7301 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73011 US dollar USD 4.24411 Swiss franc CHF 4.28471 British pound GBP 5.1726100 Japanese yen JPY 3.90891 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24061 Russian rouble RUB 0.06701 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76111 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61671 gram of gold XAU 194.88571 SDR XDR 5.8386The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.