Euro trades at 4.7307 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73071 US dollar USD 4.21971 Swiss franc CHF 4.32681 British pound GBP 5.1317100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97551 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23761 Russian rouble RUB 0.06471 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76751 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59901 gram of gold XAU 203.01481 SDR XDR 5.8111The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.