Euro trades at 4.7309 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73091 US dollar USD 4.23081 Swiss franc CHF 4.32141 British pound GBP 5.1345100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98071 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23651 Russian rouble RUB 0.06511 new Turkish lira TRY 0.77061 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.50051 gram of gold XAU 202.17391 SDR XDR 5.8200The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.