Euro trades at 4.7315 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73151 US dollar USD 4.21031 Swiss franc CHF 4.28001 British pound GBP 5.2727100 Japanese yen JPY 3.91001 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23951 Russian rouble RUB 0.06681 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73531 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61211 gram of gold XAU 194.90911 SDR XDR 5.8236The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.