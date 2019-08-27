Euro trades at 4.7322

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73221 US dollar USD 4.26061 Swiss franc CHF 4.34771 British pound GBP 5.2197100 Japanese yen JPY 4.02811 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23901 Russian rouble RUB 0.06421 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72971 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59461 gram of gold XAU 209.67611 SDR XDR 5.8447The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES