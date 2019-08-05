Euro trades at 4.7334 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73341 US dollar USD 4.24541 Swiss franc CHF 4.35211 British pound GBP 5.1534100 Japanese yen JPY 3.99981 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23911 Russian rouble RUB 0.06531 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76301 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.50301 gram of gold XAU 198.95101 SDR XDR 5.8359The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.