Euro trades at 4.7337 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73371 US dollar USD 4.21711 Swiss franc CHF 4.25331 British pound GBP 5.2658100 Japanese yen JPY 3.87251 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23661 Russian rouble RUB 0.06621 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73321 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61281 gram of gold XAU 189.27881 SDR XDR 5.8239The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.