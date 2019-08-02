Euro trades at 4.7340 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73401 US dollar USD 4.26471 Swiss franc CHF 4.35211 British pound GBP 5.1743100 Japanese yen JPY 3.99011 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24061 Russian rouble RUB 0.06571 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76251 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61451 gram of gold XAU 193.07371 SDR XDR 5.8596The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.