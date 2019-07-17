Euro trades at 4.7345 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73451 US dollar USD 4.22011 Swiss franc CHF 4.26631 British pound GBP 5.2361100 Japanese yen JPY 3.89901 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23851 Russian rouble RUB 0.06711 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74071 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61271 gram of gold XAU 190.09861 SDR XDR 5.8275The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.