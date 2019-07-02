Euro trades at 4.7352 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73521 US dollar USD 4.18381 Swiss franc CHF 4.24111 British pound GBP 5.2831100 Japanese yen JPY 3.86551 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23101 Russian rouble RUB 0.06611 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73691 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60831 gram of gold XAU 187.44041 SDR XDR 5.8012The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES