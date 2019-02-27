Euro trades at 4.7416 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74161 US dollar USD 4.15841 Swiss franc CHF 4.18001 British pound GBP 5.5302100 Japanese yen JPY 3.75421 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24251 Russian rouble RUB 0.06321 new Turkish lira TRY 0.77981 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62201 gram of gold XAU 177.10561 SDR XDR 5.8108The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.