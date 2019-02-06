Euro trades at 4.7427 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74271 US dollar USD 4.16191 Swiss franc CHF 4.16261 British pound GBP 5.3934100 Japanese yen JPY 3.79521 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24311 Russian rouble RUB 0.06331 new Turkish lira TRY 0.79731 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61711 gram of gold XAU 175.76141 SDR XDR 5.8015The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.