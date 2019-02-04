Euro trades at 4.7440 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74401 US dollar USD 4.15471 Swiss franc CHF 4.15071 British pound GBP 5.4069100 Japanese yen JPY 3.77921 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24271 Russian rouble RUB 0.06341 new Turkish lira TRY 0.79751 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61601 gram of gold XAU 175.53201 SDR XDR 5.7959The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.