Euro trades at 4.7491 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74911 US dollar USD 4.32481 Swiss franc CHF 4.36581 British pound GBP 5.3826100 Japanese yen JPY 4.02361 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24401 Russian rouble RUB 0.06761 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75501 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60681 gram of gold XAU 211.17231 SDR XDR 5.9146The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.