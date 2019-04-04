Euro trades at 4.7508 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75081 US dollar USD 4.23031 Swiss franc CHF 4.22911 British pound GBP 5.5361100 Japanese yen JPY 3.78691 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24281 Russian rouble RUB 0.06471 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75431 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62971 gram of gold XAU 175.35741 SDR XDR 5.8685The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.