Euro trades at 4.7517 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75171 US dollar USD 4.14331 Swiss franc CHF 4.17491 British pound GBP 5.4101100 Japanese yen JPY 3.80471 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24211 Russian rouble RUB 0.06331 new Turkish lira TRY 0.79741 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61531 gram of gold XAU 176.00861 SDR XDR 5.7948The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.