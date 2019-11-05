Euro trades at 4.7540 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75401 US dollar USD 4.27421 Swiss franc CHF 4.31381 British pound GBP 5.5154100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92701 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24371 Russian rouble RUB 0.06751 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74471 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61131 gram of gold XAU 206.77891 SDR XDR 5.8914The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.