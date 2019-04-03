Euro trades at 4.7542 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75421 US dollar USD 4.23541 Swiss franc CHF 4.24051 British pound GBP 5.5689100 Japanese yen JPY 3.80091 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24301 Russian rouble RUB 0.06471 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74841 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63051 gram of gold XAU 175.82451 SDR XDR 5.8780The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries