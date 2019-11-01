Euro trades at 4.7545 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75451 US dollar USD 4.26701 Swiss franc CHF 4.32171 British pound GBP 5.5253100 Japanese yen JPY 3.94881 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24321 Russian rouble RUB 0.06661 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74551 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60621 gram of gold XAU 207.19271 SDR XDR 5.8858The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.