Euro trades at 4.7561 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75611 US dollar USD 4.26401 Swiss franc CHF 4.17701 British pound GBP 5.5413100 Japanese yen JPY 3.82431 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23731 Russian rouble RUB 0.06521 new Turkish lira TRY 0.71451 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63321 gram of gold XAU 174.09891 SDR XDR 5.8987The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.