Euro trades at 4.7567 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75671 US dollar USD 4.29271 Swiss franc CHF 4.31111 British pound GBP 5.5064100 Japanese yen JPY 3.94041 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24471 Russian rouble RUB 0.06711 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74801 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60761 gram of gold XAU 205.16821 SDR XDR 5.9004The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.