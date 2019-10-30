Euro trades at 4.7572 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75721 US dollar USD 4.27651 Swiss franc CHF 4.31201 British pound GBP 5.5130100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92931 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24481 Russian rouble RUB 0.06701 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74441 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60601 gram of gold XAU 205.30681 SDR XDR 5.8888The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.