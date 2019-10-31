Euro trades at 4.7576 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75761 US dollar USD 4.26141 Swiss franc CHF 4.31631 British pound GBP 5.5189100 Japanese yen JPY 3.93481 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24421 Russian rouble RUB 0.06661 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74611 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60491 gram of gold XAU 206.20741 SDR XDR 5.8801The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.