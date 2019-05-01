Euro trades at 4.7579 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75791 US dollar USD 4.24681 Swiss franc CHF 4.16571 British pound GBP 5.5437100 Japanese yen JPY 3.80691 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23881 Russian rouble RUB 0.06511 new Turkish lira TRY 0.71061 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63061 gram of gold XAU 173.60871 SDR XDR 5.8849The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.