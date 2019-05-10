Euro trades at 4.7584 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75841 US dollar USD 4.23441 Swiss franc CHF 4.17601 British pound GBP 5.5100100 Japanese yen JPY 3.85501 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23751 Russian rouble RUB 0.06501 new Turkish lira TRY 0.69241 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62131 gram of gold XAU 175.00381 SDR XDR 5.8712The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.