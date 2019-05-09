Euro trades at 4.7599 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75991 US dollar USD 4.25261 Swiss franc CHF 4.17701 British pound GBP 5.5274100 Japanese yen JPY 3.87411 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23751 Russian rouble RUB 0.06511 new Turkish lira TRY 0.67981 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62351 gram of gold XAU 175.57471 SDR XDR 5.8883The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.