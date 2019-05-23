Euro trades at 4.7601 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76011 US dollar USD 4.27551 Swiss franc CHF 4.23631 British pound GBP 5.4034100 Japanese yen JPY 3.88441 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23701 Russian rouble RUB 0.06611 new Turkish lira TRY 0.69521 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61791 gram of gold XAU 175.41301 SDR XDR 5.8867The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.