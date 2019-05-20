Euro trades at 4.7607 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76071 US dollar USD 4.26531 Swiss franc CHF 4.22671 British pound GBP 5.4399100 Japanese yen JPY 3.87551 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23761 Russian rouble RUB 0.06611 new Turkish lira TRY 0.70441 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61691 gram of gold XAU 174.76241 SDR XDR 5.8820The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.