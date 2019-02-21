Euro trades at 4.7619 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76191 US dollar USD 4.19881 Swiss franc CHF 4.19531 British pound GBP 5.4653100 Japanese yen JPY 3.78691 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24491 Russian rouble RUB 0.06401 new Turkish lira TRY 0.78681 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62481 gram of gold XAU 178.55891 SDR XDR 5.8434The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.