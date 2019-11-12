Euro trades at 4.7619 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76191 US dollar USD 4.32021 Swiss franc CHF 4.34101 British pound GBP 5.5448100 Japanese yen JPY 3.95721 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24771 Russian rouble RUB 0.06751 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74811 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61651 gram of gold XAU 202.04041 SDR XDR 5.9327The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.